Botched plastic surgeries alarming, with at least 126 cases in 18 months

KUALA LUMPUR: Most of the plastic surgery advertisements on social media are put up by unlicensed parties, cosmetic surgeons have warned.

Malaysian Association of Plastic, Aesthetic and Craniomaxillofacial Surgeons (Mapacs) president Dr Regunathan Villanayer said complications from botched surgeries could lead to permanent deformation, infection, sinus problems and even death."At least 126 (post-)surgery complications have been treated by our members in the past 18 months.

Dr Regunathan said he believed the figure was just the tip of the iceberg, as many others were too ashamed to speak of their ordeal."Most of the advertisements on plastic surgery on social media (are for) unlicensed surgeons," he said, advising the public to get treatments from licensed practitioners. headtopics.com

"With unlicensed surgeons, the procedures are usually done in unregistered premises such as private houses, hotel rooms or massage centres."The practitioners' names are not displayed and the surgeons do not follow procedures such as wearing gloves and using proper sterilisation.

"Furthermore, the products used are not specified and the prices for the unlicensed surgery are either too high or too low,” he added."Our members have to impose a fixed fee. It is not possible to increase or reduce the price very much. headtopics.com

“When complications occur, the patients need to go for remedial surgery and end up spending more," he said. He urged anyone who wished to seek out such services to check the doctors’ credentials via the association website (Chong said he received at least 10 complaints of botched plastic surgeries."These 10 victims came to see us (and) there are more who contacted us but are too ashamed to come forward as their faces were disfigured," he added.

