IPOH: More “bubu naga” fish traps have been removed by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) with 50 found about 1.4 nautical miles (2.6km) west of Kuala Gula in Bagan Serai.

Kuala Kurau MMEA director Mohd Najhan Azman Hamid said the traps were discovered during a routine patrol of Kerian and Larut Matang waters on Thursday (Oct 26)."The traps are estimated to be worth about RM4mil and have been brought to the Kuala Kurau maritime zone jetty for the next course of action," he said in a statement on Friday (Oct 27).

Mohd Najhan said the case would be investigated under Section 11(3)(c) of the Fisheries Act 1985 for setting up unlicensed fish traps. "We urge the maritime community, especially fishermen, to take care of the marine ecosystem and to only use permitted fishing methods. headtopics.com

"Any reports, complaints and emergency calls can be made on the 999 emergency response line or the Kuala Kurau maritime operations centre at 05-727 9919," he said.Bubu naga is harmful to the food chain because the small nets catch marine animals of all sizes, leaving behind a smaller number to populate the ecosystem.On Monday (Oct 23), Perak MMEA seized 31 of the illegal traps near Pulau Talang off Pantai Remis in Manjung.

