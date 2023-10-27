Paul Newman's love letters to Joanne Woodward too 'naughty' for daughter's book

Paul Newman's daughter says that some of his letters to her mother, Joanne Woodward, were too racy to include in her book about the Oscar winners' high-profile love affair. Photo: TNSPaul Newman's daughter says that some of his"naughty" letters to her mother, Joanne Woodward, were too racy to include in her book about the Oscar winners' high-profile love affair.The photobook draws from said letters, which were nearly lost forever, his daughter Melissa said.

"I always say, 'People, read the things that my dad wrote to my mom ... take notes, man,'" she told Fox News Digital."This is how you woo somebody. And it's just so obvious that he was just upside the head. He fell for her so hard.". Newman, who had three children and was still married to Jackie Witte at the time, had an affair with her and they ultimately married in 1958 – the same year he divorced Witte.star died of lung cancer at age 83.

But the former power couple's love story has also lived on in books and on screen. Newman's posthumous memoir,, was published last year and the brutally honest book addressed his transition from his first to second marriage. headtopics.com

The actor-director also explained how Woodward turned him into a"sexual creature." The book also arrived on the heels of the HBO docuseriesAlthough some of Newman's words in the letters his daughter discovered were"bawdy" and"naughty," Melissa clarified that they were"not smutty."

"There quotes from the letters in the book," she told Fox News Digital."I would read the letters and just go, 'Oh, this is so sweet. This should go in the book. headtopics.com

"Together they beautifully illuminate the connection between two complex, passionate artists who opened their hearts and minds to each other for over half a century. This book is an homage to the possibility and power of love," Hachette said.said that she and her sister Clea Newman Soderlund (who wrote the afterword) drew much of the material for the Knopf release from a cache of personal content their father saved.

