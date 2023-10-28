Islamic Relief Malaysia in Gaza bombed, but aid efforts continue

: The office of Islamic Relief Malaysia has suffered damage after being bombed in Gaza, according to Suffian Amrin, the humanitarian icon of the non-governmental organisation (NGO).

He said that the office is now unable to operate, and 13 staff members there have had to relocate to another location. “Despite the absence of an office, assistance to the Palestinian people continues as usual,” he said when interviewed on the ‘Darah Muda’ programme broadcast on Bernama TV tonight.

Suffian said to date, a total of 2.27 million units of medical supplies and 2,391 food packs have been distributed to the Palestinian people.“We also provide food vouchers, and the Palestinian people can obtain goods from shops registered with Islamic Relief,” he said. - Bernama. headtopics.com

