Floating chicken price: Govt confident there will be no sudden price increase

: The government is confident that the move to float the price of chicken will not lead to a sudden increase in prices.

“The ceiling price of chicken is RM9.40; the price of chicken in the market now is below the ceiling price. So we hope that with this float, the price of chicken does not exceed the ceiling price. He said this in the ‘Naratif Khas’ programme on RTM on the topic ‘Post-Budget 2024: End of Chicken Subsidy, What Guarantees Do the People Have?’ tonight. Also participating in the programme was the deputy secretary-general (Development) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) Datuk Badrul Hisham Mohd.

“I am confident that the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will monitor well so that there is no price manipulation. When presenting Budget 2024 on Oct 13, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government would consider floating the price of chicken and eggs as the supply of both items was now stable. headtopics.com

He said the decision to implement the price float took time as the government adopted the approach of consulting with all stakeholders to review its impact on the community and to provide balance at all levels.

