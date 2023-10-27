Gaza terkini: Zionis semakin menggila, kata Nurul Ain rakyat Malaysia di Gaza

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Read more:

UMonline »

Zionis semakin menggila – Nurul Ain“Kebelakangan ini serangan sangat teruk di Khan Younis dan mereka (zionis) sasarkan kediaman orang awam dan baru semalam (kelmarin).... Read more ⮕

Tentera Zionis sasar rumah penduduk awam di Gaza, puluhan lagi terbunuhTentera Zionis sasar rumah penduduk awam di Gaza, puluhan lagi terbunuh Read more ⮕

Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza surges to 7,028GAZA: The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 rose to 7,028, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Thu... Read more ⮕

Gaza Health Ministry: 6,546 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza including 2,704 children since Oct 7GAZA, Oct 25 — At least 6,546 Palestinians, including 2,704 children, were killed and 17,439 wounded in Israeli strikes since October 7, the health ministry in Hamas-controlled... Read more ⮕

UN Security Council to vote on rival US, Russian plans for Israel, Gaza actionUNITED NATIONS, Oct 25 — The United Nations Security Council will vote later today on rival proposals by the United States and Russia for action on the conflict between Israel... Read more ⮕

France’s Macron: Humanitarian aid must enter into Gaza without obstaclesPARIS, Oct 25 — French President Emmanuel Macron, at a joint news conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, said today that humanitarian aid must enter... Read more ⮕