Honda, GM to co-develop affordable EVs – new electric car series to go on sale in 2027, North America first

, General Motors and Honda have now finalised their cooperation, announcing plans co-develop a series of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) based on a new global architecture using next-generation

The carmakers are working together to enable global production of millions of EVs starting in 2027, leveraging the two companies’ technology, design and sourcing strategies. Both will also work toward standardising equipment and processes to achieve “world-class quality, higher throughput and greater affordability”.

As for the type of cars they will make, GM and Honda are "targeting the world's most popular vehicle segments," with only one bodystyle explicitly mentioned. The compact crossover segment is the largest in the world, with annual volumes of more than 13 million vehicles. GM and Honda also will discuss future EV battery technology collaboration opportunities, to further drive down the cost of electrification, improve performance and drive sustainability for future vehicles.

"GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale, including our key markets in North America, South America and China. This is a key step to deliver on our commitment to achieve carbon neutrality in our global products and operations by 2040 and eliminate tailpipe emissions from light duty vehicles in the US by 2035.

"Honda is committed to reaching our goal of carbon neutrality on a global basis by 2050, which requires driving down the cost of electric vehicles to make EV ownership possible for the greatest number of customers. Honda and GM will build on our successful technology collaboration to help achieve a dramatic expansion in the sales of electric vehicles," said Toshihiro Mibe, Honda president and CEO.

