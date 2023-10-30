Israel pounds Gaza’s north as it steps up ground assault

Palestinians in northern Gaza reported fierce air and artillery strikes early today as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into the enclave with a ground assault that drew increased international calls for the protection of civilians. — AFP picGAZA, Oct 30 — Palestinians in northern Gaza reported fierce air and artillery strikes early today as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into the enclave with a ground assault that drew increased international calls for the protection of civilians.
The bombardments came hours after Israel released images of battle tanks on the Palestinian enclave’s western coast, signalling a potential effort to surround Gaza’s main city two days after the Israeli government ordered expanded ground incursions across its eastern border.Some pictures posted online also appeared to show Israeli soldiers waving an Israeli flag deep inside Gaza. Reuters could not verify the images.
Israel has accused Hamas of locating command centres and other military infrastructure in Gaza hospitals, something the group denies. Qatar-mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas continued yesterday, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters, and included discussions about the possible release of hostages. headtopics.com
On Monday, the United Nations Security Council is due to be briefed on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The 15-member body has unsuccessfully voted four times in the past two weeks on draft resolutions that aimed to take action on the war, but the 193-member UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Friday to call for an immediate humanitarian truce.
Colonel Elad Goren of COGAT, the Israeli Defence Ministry agency that coordinates with the Palestinians, said Israel will allow a dramatic increase in aid to Gaza in coming days and Palestinian civilians should head to a “humanitarian zone” in the south of the tiny territory. headtopics.com