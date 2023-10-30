Israel pounds Gaza’s north as it steps up ground assault

Palestinians in northern Gaza reported fierce air and artillery strikes early today as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into the enclave with a ground assault that drew increased international calls for the protection of civilians. — AFP picGAZA, Oct 30 — Palestinians in northern Gaza reported fierce air and artillery strikes early today as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into the enclave with a ground assault that drew increased international calls for the protection of civilians.

The bombardments came hours after Israel released images of battle tanks on the Palestinian enclave’s western coast, signalling a potential effort to surround Gaza’s main city two days after the Israeli government ordered expanded ground incursions across its eastern border.Some pictures posted online also appeared to show Israeli soldiers waving an Israeli flag deep inside Gaza. Reuters could not verify the images.

Israel has accused Hamas of locating command centres and other military infrastructure in Gaza hospitals, something the group denies. Qatar-mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas continued yesterday, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters, and included discussions about the possible release of hostages. headtopics.com

On Monday, the United Nations Security Council is due to be briefed on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The 15-member body has unsuccessfully voted four times in the past two weeks on draft resolutions that aimed to take action on the war, but the 193-member UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Friday to call for an immediate humanitarian truce.

Colonel Elad Goren of COGAT, the Israeli Defence Ministry agency that coordinates with the Palestinians, said Israel will allow a dramatic increase in aid to Gaza in coming days and Palestinian civilians should head to a “humanitarian zone” in the south of the tiny territory. headtopics.com

47 mosques, 3 churches damaged in Gaza Strip since Oct 7: Media officeGAZA CITY: Continuous Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 have led to the destruction of 47 mosques and damage to three churches, the local ... Read more ⮕

Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll 8,005 since Oct 7GAZA, Oct 29 — The total death toll in Gaza rose to 8,005 people today, a statement released by the health ministry in Gaza said. — Reuters Read more ⮕

Israel beri amaran kosongkan Hospital al-Quds di GazaIsrael beri amaran kosongkan Hospital al-Quds di Gaza Read more ⮕

Israel mahu perluas serangan darat di Gaza, UAE minta UNSC adakan mesyuarat tergemparIsrael mahu perluas serangan darat di Gaza, UAE minta UNSC adakan mesyuarat tergempar Read more ⮕

Israel to allow more Gaza aid, civilians should move south, says officialJERUSALEM, Oct 29 — Israel would allow a dramatic increase in aid to Gaza in the coming days, an official said today, calling on Palestinian civilians to head to what he... Read more ⮕

Tentera Zionis masuk Gaza sebelum berundur semula ke IsraelTentera Zionis masuk Gaza sebelum berundur semula ke Israel Read more ⮕