– up to 288 hp/451 Nm with dual-motor AWD; 480 km estimated range fr 85 kWh battery

The carmaker has now released specifications for the Prologue, in dual-motor all-wheel-drive guise at least. This version will have 288 hp and 451 Nm of torque from its dual-motor powertrain; output figures for the single-motor front-wheel-drive version are to be announced.

Both versions have an estimated battery capacity of 85 kWh, according to Honda, and the model’s battery range is estimated to be 480 km. The Prologue can take DC charging at up to 155 kW, which will recharge the 85 kWh battery with 104 km of range in around 10 minutes, says Honda.

As at its initial debut, the Prologue measures 4,877 mm long, 1,989 mm wide, 1,643 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,094 mm. Three variants of the Prologue have been announced; the EX, Touring and Elite. Luggage capacity is 713 litres with the 60:40 split-folding rear seats in place, or 1,633 litres with the rear seats folded. headtopics.com

The EX and Touring roll on 19-inch wheels with 255/60R19 tyres, while the top Elite variant gets upsized 21-inch rollers on 275/45R21 tyres. Standard equipment across all three variants of the Prologue include Honda Sensing, eight airbags, an 11-inch digital driver’s instrument display, an 11.3-inch touchscreen with Google built-in, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless device charging, and heated front seats.

Also on are dual illuminated 3.0 A 45-watt USB-C charging ports for front occupants, and another two 3.0 A 45-watt USB-C charging ports for the second row. The Prologue also gets over-the-air (OTA) software updates for key vehicle computer modules. headtopics.com

Interior upholstery in the Prologue is cloth with contrast stitching in the base EX variant, with power-adjustable, heated front seats, and dual-zone climate control. The Touring variant adds leather with driver’s seat adjustment memory, leather steering wheel, self-dimming rear view mirror, and front and rear parking assist.

