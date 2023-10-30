World Cup final defeat ‘puts fire in belly’ of All Black Savea for 2027

(From left) New Zealand's scrum-half Finlay Christie, New Zealand's flanker Dalton Papali'i, New Zealand's lock Samuel Whitelock and New Zealand's number eight Ardie Savea gesture to English referee Wayne Barnes during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Final between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris October 28, 2023.
Savea started all but one of New Zealand’s seven games at the World Cup and he becomes his country’s first recipient of the award since full-back Beauden Barrett in 2017.The Hurricanes loose-forward guided the All Blacks to a record 20th Rugby Championship this year.“We lost last night and that really hurt so it’s nice to have something positive,” he added.
Former France flanker Thierry Dusautoir in 2011 is the only other player to have taken the prize, awarded since 2001, after losing a World Cup final.Ireland's Andy Farrell was named coach of the year after leading the side to a Six Nations Grand Slam, although his team went down to the All Blacks in the World Cup quarter-finals.
Englishman Farrell pipped the other nominees in South Africa’s Jacques Nienaber, New Zealand’s Ian Foster and Simon Raiwalui, who helped Fiji to the World Cup quarters. Etzebeth is the only South African in the team of the year, along with the three others nominated for player of the year.“If you want to win individual awards then you should probably play golf or tennis.”World Cup hosts France and Ireland have 10 representatives in the side, despite being knocked out in the tournament’s last eight.
Savea and three of his compatriots — second-row Scott Barrett, fly-half Richie Mo'unga and winger Will Jordan — are included. Etzebeth is part of an ageing Boks forward pack which includes emblematic captain Siya Kolisi, who will be 37 by the time the next World Cup starts in Australia."It would be great, but I don't know, you can never tell. But at this point, I feel ready to play."