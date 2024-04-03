Flood mitigation projects in Johor to be completed earlier than planned

Seven Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) projects, costing RM1.6 billion, in Johor have been implemented this year and are expected to be completed in 2027, which is earlier than originally planned. State Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the projects were previously expected to be completed in 2029, but were successfully accelerated after getting commitments from the contractors involved.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Flood Mitigation Plan Projects in Johor to be Completed Earlier than PlannedSeven Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) projects, costing RM1.6 billion, in Johor have been implemented this year and are expected to be completed in 2027, which is earlier than orginally planned.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

A-G's Report: Flood mitigation projects in MalaysiaA report by the state Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID) highlights the success and challenges of flood mitigation projects in Malaysia. The report reveals that some areas still experience flooding despite the implemented measures.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Sabah, Fortune 500 company sign flood mitigation study MoUKota Kinabalu: Sabah and a Fortune 500 company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Friday to carry out a due diligence study to assess the feasibility of conducting flood mitigation, irrigation and drainage projects estimated worth RM17 billion in Sabah.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Johor Regent confers state titles on seven individualsFROM CHAN QUIN ER Lawyer and MCA central committee member

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Johor, Motac to discuss direction of Visit Johor Year 2026JOHOR BARU, March 31 — The state government and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) held a detailed discussion on the direction in promoting Visit Johor Year...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Johor, MOTAC to discuss direction of visit Johor Year 2026 promotionJOHOR BAHRU: The state government and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) held a detailed discussion on the direction in promoting Visit...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »