Johor Elephant Sanctuary Provides Care for Rescued Elephants

Located at the border of the Panti Forest here, the Johor Elephant Sanctuary (JES) is home to three rescued elephants. They are Nine, a 13-year-old female elephant rescued from Pahang; a five-year-old male juvenile called Panti rescued from Kota Tinggi; and Pes, a seven-year-old male rescued from Perak. At the 72.
99ha sanctuary, their needs are well taken care of by trained handlers from the Johor Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan), who stick to the same daily routine as elephants are known to be consistent mammals. A typical day starts with them bringing the three elephants out for physical exercise followed by feeding, where each animal consumes up to 150kg and drinks about 70 to 100 litres of water daily. Due to the current hot weather, Nine, Panti and Pes are also brought to a river within the sanctuary for a bath every day to keep them coo
