Malaysia's Region Two Marine Police Force increases border controls ahead of Aidilfitri

The Region Two Marine Police Force (PPM) has increased border controls, especially in the waters west and east of Johor, to curb any cross-border criminal activities ahead of Aidilfitri. Its commander ACP Muhd Zailani Abdullah said that nine patrol boats, with a strength of 72 personnel, were involved in the “Ops Taring Gelora Khas” operation, conducted in conjunction with Aidilfitri, which started yesterday.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cops nab over 200 individuals during two two-week op in JohorWang was stuck in a traffic jam on her way to Resorts World Genting for her concerts on March 22 and 23.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Police arrest two drug rehab staff for assault of addictSEREMBAN: Police have arrested two staff members of a drug rehabilitation centre for the alleged assault of a male addict, which resulted in injuries ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Police seeking suspect in two fatal shootings near PhiladelphiaLEVITTOWN: Three people were killed by gunfire in a Philadelphia suburb on Saturday morning and the suspect was on the loose following a carjacking, l...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Police cripple drug syndicate with two arrests, 51 kg meth seizureKUALA KANGSAR: Perak Police believe they have crippled a drug distribution syndicate following the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of 51.501...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Police cripple drug syndicate with two arrests, 51kg meth worth RM2.57m seizedKUALA KANGSAR, March 17 — Perak police believe they have crippled a drug distribution syndicate following the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of 51.501kgs of...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Two alleged police at JB checkpoint demanded RM600 “fine”Two women claimed to have been allegedly extorted by the police at the Johor Bahru checkpoint who “fined” them RM600.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »