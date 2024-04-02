Flood Mitigation Plan Projects in Johor to be Completed Earlier than Planned

Seven Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) projects, costing RM1.6 billion, in Johor have been implemented this year and are expected to be completed in 2027, which is earlier than orginally planned. State Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the projects were previously expected to be completed in 2029, but were successfully accelerated after getting commitments from the contractors involved.
He said it was also one of Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi’s efforts to form a task force to ensure such high-impact projects were expedited and not delayed. “Floods occur in Johor almost yearly, so we do not want them to recur for a longer period of time, therefore, after discussions were held involving all parties, it was accelerated,“ he said at a press conference after visiting the Sungai Johor RTB project here today. “All the projects started this year and some have started in terms of the physical and desig
