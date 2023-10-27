Five financial institutions pledge RM2.67 bln to propel Halal industry’s growth

: Five prominent Islamic financial institutions have pledged a substantial total funding of RM 2.67 billion to accelerate the advancement of Malaysia’s Halal industry.

The five financial institutions include the SME Development Bank Malaysia Bhd with a substantial pledge of RM1 billion, while Standard Chartered Saadiq Islamic Bank, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd, Alliance Islamic Bank Bhd and Hong Leong Islamic Bank pledged a combined RM1.67 billion.

“The RM2.67 billion funding portfolio establishes an enabling platform for sustainable development, job creation and global competitiveness within the Halal sector, marking a significant boost in our mission to position Malaysia at the forefront of the global Halal economy,” he said. headtopics.com

“The commitment from the five banks was an initiative mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is very committed to helping local Halal industry entrepreneurs to penetrate the global market,” he said.

This includes reinforcing the commitment to the research and development of innovative Halal products and services, facilitating infrastructure development and enhancing existing facilities for small and medium enterprises, as well as empowering entrepreneurs and start-ups in the Halal industry by providing mentorship, guidance and financial assistance. headtopics.com

“Our objective is clear, we are not just participants in the global Halal economy, we are aiming to be pioneers. He also emphasised that the country needs to implement a seamless and efficient Halal certification process.

He also announced a new collaboration between the Halal Development Corporation (HDC) and the Malaysian Palm Oil Council.

Read more:

theSundaily »

Murder: Five prison wardens freed; five others finedKota Kinabalu: Five of the 10 prison personnel charged with murdering an inmate at Kepayan Prison four years ago, were freed while the rest were each fined RM1,500 or a month’s jail on a reduced charge of causing death by negligence. Read more ⮕

HLIB maintains ‘hold’ on Unisem, lowers target price to RM2.76It expects the company’s revenue to be flat sequentially in Q4 FY2023. Read more ⮕

Polis Perak lupus dadah lebih RM2 jutaKeseluruhan dadah dilupuskan hari ini seberat 547.52kg dan 11,283.18 liter, membabitkan 3,706 kertas siasatan, menurut polis. Read more ⮕

Kolej UNITI tawar program halam edutourism, pelawa usahawan tinjau ekosistem pensijilan halal MalaysiaKolej Uniti tawar program halam edutourism, pelawa usahawan tinjau ekosistem pensijilan halal Malaysia termasuk untuk jangka pendek. Read more ⮕

Zahid: Malaysia perlu gandakan usaha promosi produk halal untuk tingkatkan eksportLONDON: Malaysia perlu melipatgandakan usaha mempromosi produk halal di luar negara bagi meningkatkan kadar eksport negara dalam sektor tersebut, kata... Read more ⮕

Zahid: Matrade needs higher allocation to help boost halal product exportsLONDON: Malaysia needs to redouble efforts to increase its halal product exports and towards that end, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corpora... Read more ⮕