HLIB maintains ‘hold’ on Unisem, lowers target price to RM2.76

Unisem (M) Bhd’s results in Q3 FY2023 were lower than consensus estimates, says Hong Leong Investment Bank. (unisemgroup.com pic)

In a note today, it has lowered the company’s target price to RM2.76 from RM2.99 previously, expecting Unisem’s revenue to be flat sequentially in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY2023. However, it also advises caution on the semiconductor sector’s outlook which is currently plagued by inventory adjustment and slower demand.“The result shortfall was due to weaker-than-expected top line and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin,” Tan said.

For the 9-month period since January, the core profit after tax amounted to RM54 million, only accounting for 60% and 54% of HLIB’s and consensus full-year estimates respectively. It also marked a 70% drop compared to the same period last year. headtopics.com

According to Tan, Unisem’s financial performance in the near term is likely to be negatively impacted by several factors, such as the stronger US dollar and softer market demand.

