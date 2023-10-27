Murder: Five prison wardens freed; five others fined

Warden Barry Jipmon, 34, Insp. Mohd Dzulfikri Mohd Safri, 32, Sgt Ab Mutalib @ Talib Ab Rasul, 44, Cpl Zerry Maidin, 37, and warden Shahryll Nazry Wan Sofian, 29, were discharged and acquitted by High Court Judge Datuk Christopher Chin Soo Yin.

Chin in his ruling on Thursday held that the decision took into account three indisputable facts – firstly, a prisoner has died and his death was not due entirely to natural causes. The post-mortem report certified the cause of death as, “Sequalae” (consequence) of multiple blunt force injuries in a man with encephalitis (inflammation of the active tissues of the brain caused by an infection of an autoimmune response).

“Her suspicions as to the ailment plaguing the victim was not confirmed by the neurology ward of QE1 but ultimately confirmed by prosecution 28th witness Dr Murali Narayanasamy the Forensic Pathologist in his post-mortem report. headtopics.com

“On Oct 2, 2019, two days before he died, the victim was noted by Investigation officer ASP Riduan Abdollah as disturbing other inmates, making noise, did not give full cooperation resulting in the decision to have the victim physically restrained by causing him to wear a straitjacket and placed in the isolation cell,” said Chin.

“Principally based on the testimony of the witnesses who were doctors I find that the second ingredient, that the victim died as a result of the injuries inflicted on him by the 10 accused, was not proven beyond reasonable doubt. headtopics.com

The court found the prosecution’s 17th witness Danny Roland, prison officer, to be the most reliable, who saw Saiful punch the victim’s torso several times and also testified that Fazi punched the victim on his body several times.

