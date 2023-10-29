Evergreen Group unveils new corporate haven in M’sia with HWG partnership

Evergreen Group Holdings and Holistic Wealth Group (HWG) have joined forces to transform the financial industry landscape in Malaysia.
HWG is currently leading an amazing journey of growth and transformation, with a clear goal of becoming the top-notch provider of wealth management services. This partnership of the pioneer business will surely shed light on the future of the clients, making their lives more fulfilling.Well-known Singaporean K-pop singer David Yong, who is also Evergreen Group Holdings CEO, said: “We are committed to long-term commitment and positive impact.
Yong said, "The milestone will be celebrated alongside the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HWG, a leading wealth management company. Furthermore, we embrace the latest advancements in the financial industry to provide the best possible service."
“This venture will contribute to the improvement of the financial landscape and enable the provision of comprehensive financial advisory to individuals, businesses, and institutions.”This partnership is not just about collaboration; it’s about creating a financial ecosystem that addresses the diverse financial needs of the region.
Maxima CEO Jenson Lim said: "We have achieved noteworthy success in obtaining the BNM approved financial advisory and crafting a top-tier, industry-disruptive strategy that will propel its financial advisers into exponential growth.
He said the MoU signing ceremony will mark a historic moment in the wealth management industry as Evergreen Group Holdings and HWG take a monumental step towards the community.