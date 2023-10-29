We will replace underperforming DAP leaders, warns Loke

https://www.freemalaysiatoday.

com/category/bahasa/tempatan/2023/10/29/jangan-malukan-parti-dengan-tak-tunai-tanggungjawab-loke-beritahu-wakil-rakyat-dap/

We will replace underperforming DAP leaders, warns LokeThe party secretary-general says the party will not hesitate to replace them in the next general election.

Jangan malukan parti dengan tak tunai tanggungjawab, Loke beritahu wakil rakyat DAPSetiausaha agung DAP itu berkata mereka yang tidak tunai tanggungjawab akan digantikan.

Rethink 'Palestinian Solidarity Week' after 'armed' activities, Loke tells govtDAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook says education ministry should use more appropriate approach to send its message to students.

Expanding Ipoh airport more practical than building new one, says LokeThe transport minister says building a new airport will take more time and resources than upgrading the current airport.