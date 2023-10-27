The Overwatch 2 Girlies Serve In K-Pop Group Le Sserafim Music Video

I had never listened to the K-Pop ensemble Le Sserafim before this morning, but after the group collaborated with Overwatch 2 on a music video and skins, I may be on my way to becoming a stan. In the new music video for the group’s song “Perfect Night,” between shots of the group performing we get what is basically a new Overwatch 2 animated short following a handful of the game’s leading ladies. The video follows D.

While Sombra is shown rocking out by herself, the Overwatch girls pull her into their group and she begrudgingly joins them and poses for some selfies. The lesson is that even enemies can come together over Le Sserafim. Sombra’s look here is probably my favorite, but I may be a little biased just because she’s one of my favorite characters in the game too (even after her rework that I’m not thrilled about).

