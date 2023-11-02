Dutch extend MoUs with MPOB another five years

“They (the Dutch) have established NGOs that help small farmers such as IDH The Sustainable Trade Initiative, an organisation in the Netherlands that promotes trade,” he told reporters today. He said this after discussions with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s two-day working visit to Malaysia that ended today.

According to Fadillah, through the MOU that was signed between MPOB and IDH titled ‘Sustainable Climate Smart Palm Oil Production by Smallholders in Malaysia’, a programme to raise awareness on how to implement good agriculture practices will be implemented.“The discussion this morning was about how these programmes are to be extended and they have agreed to extend the programmes for another five years. They (NGOs) will be given funds to continue supporting these programmes,” he said.

In addition to IDH, MPOB has also signed an MOU with an international network organisation that promotes capacity building - Solidaridad Network Asia Ltd - titled ‘National Initiative for Sustainable and Climate Smart Oil Palm Smallholders’ (NI-SCOPS).IDH The Sustainable Trade Initiative and Solidaridad are implementing partners on behalf of the Netherlands for the NI-SCOPS Programme collaboration.

According to MPOB, the project funded by the implementing partner will provide assistance to smallholders in Malaysia and improve the smallholder sustainable certification scheme through better sustainable practices.

“The scope of work under this MOU will contribute to the sustainable development of the Malaysian palm oil industry, especially in ensuring the readiness of small oil palm farmers to adopt the MSPO certification scheme through the landscape approach.

