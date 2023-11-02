Huawei Malaysia is offering the P60 Pro 512GB model for 256GB price until Dec 31 this year (VIDEO)

The brand is now offering the P60 Pro where customers can get the 512GB model at a lower price while purchasing the 256GB model. The offer price is as follows:Additionally, customers who trade in their old devices of any brand can also enjoy an additional RM500 off on top of the trade-in device value at Huawei Experience Store and get the smartphone.

