Toyota ups North Carolina EV plant investment by $8 billion

The Japanese car company now plans a $13.9 billion investment in the southern state, up from the prior $5.9 billion price tag for the project, first announced in December 2021. Toyota expects more than 5,000 employees at the Liberty, North Carolina, manufacturing plant, located about 110 miles northeast of Charlotte.

“Today’s announcement reinforces Toyota’s commitment to electrification and carbon reduction, bringing jobs and future economic growth to the region,” said Sean Suggs, president of Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina.“We are excited to see the continued energy and support of this innovative manufacturing facility.”

Under the expanded plan, the Toyota plant will have eight additional battery production lines added to the two previously announced.Toyota has been slower than some other rivals to embrace electric vehicle investment, sometimes arguing that hybrid vehicles are also favourable from an environmental point of view.

However, Toyota has said that by 2025 it plans to have an electrified version for every Toyota and Lexus model globally.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Fahmi: Finas new CEO given space to steer agency’s new directionKUALA LUMPUR: The new chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib has be...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Toyota hikes annual forecast as first-half net profit doublesImproved supply chains and a weaker yen bolster profits, lifting the revised outlook to US$26.1 billion.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: 5 Islamist convicts escape from Tunisian jailThe incident is a rare such security breach for the North African country.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Floods loom in the northMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: 5 Islamist convicts escape Tunisian jail, govt sacks intelligence officialsThis comes as a rare security breach for the North African country.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: S. Korea: Russian help to boost North bid to launch spy satelliteSEOUL, Nov 1 — North Korea is in the final stages of preparations for the launch of a spy satellite and the chances of its third attempt succeeding are high, South Korea’s...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕