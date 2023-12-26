Civil societies plan five-day picket in front of US Embassy calling for end to Israel's strike on Gaza

With the Gaza ceasefire failing to hold, a coalition of nearly 50 civil society organisations and political parties will host a five-day picket in front of the United States Embassy here from tonight until New Year’s Eve. Called “Kepung Demi Palestin” — Malay for “siege for the sake of Palestine” — the coalition said the peaceful event aims to pressure the superpower ally of Israel to call for the end of the disproportionate backlash against Hamas’ surprise attack.





