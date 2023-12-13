Israel faces worst combat losses as civilian deaths mount in Gaza

Israel announced its worst combat losses for more than a month today after an ambush in the ruins of Gaza City, and faced growing diplomatic isolation as civilian deaths mounted and a humanitarian catastrophe worsened. Intense fighting was under way both north and south Gaza, a day after the United Nations demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. US president Joe Biden said Israel’s “indiscriminate” bombing of civilians was costing international support.

Warplanes again bombed the length of Gaza and aid officials said the arrival of winter rain worsened conditions for hundreds of thousands sleeping rough in makeshift tents. Israel had global sympathy when it launched a campaign to annihilate the Hamas group that controls Gaza after fighters stormed across the border fence on Oct 7, killing 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and seizing 240 hostages. Gaza’s health ministry said today at least 18,608 people have been killed and 50,594 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct





