Hamas Releases Second Group of Hostages in Gaza Strip

Hamas released a second group of Israeli and foreign civilians it had been holding hostage in the Gaza Strip. The handover came after an unexpected delay and accusations of violation of the exchange agreement.





Hamas says 'intense' Israeli bombing around Gaza hospitalsGAZA STRIP, Nov 6 — Gaza's Hamas government said the Israeli army carried out "intense bombings" yesterday evening around several hospitals in the north of the Gaza Strip,...

Gaza terkini: Tentera Israel bergerak perlahan di Gaza, Hamas balas serangan darat Zionis

Hamas to release second group of Israelis in Gaza truceHamas is expected to release a second group of Israelis today as a planned four-day truce to allow an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners continues in Gaza. Egyptian sources have received the names of 14 Israeli women and children from Hamas and are waiting for more details on the handover. Israeli security officials are reviewing the list.

Israel pounds Gaza after night raids targeting Hamas tunnelsGAZA STRIP: Israel pounded the Hamas-run Gaza Strip with air and artillery strikes on Saturday after an intense night of attacks when it said 150 “und...

Rakyat Palestin restu perjuangan HamasSebahagian besar penyokong Hamas termasuk daripada Fatah berdiri teguh dalam perjuangan Hamas.

Three cats bring scintilla of joy to displaced children in GazaKHAN YOUNIS (Gaza Strip), Nov 9 —In a makeshift tent city in the southern Gaza Strip teeming with thousands of displaced people, three cats called Simsim, Brownie and Liza are...

