China Mobile Launches 5.5G Network: What You Need to Know

While telecom companies have yet to finalize the rollout of 5G connectivity, China is already leading the next advancement in the wireless technology space. China Mobile , a state-owned Chinese enterprise, has recently announced the commercial launch of its 5.5G network.

4.5G is built upon the standard 4G network. Similarly, 5.5G also uses the standard 5G network, but the improvements it brings to the latency and speed are significant. While 5G has nearly satisfied smartphone needs by offering better download and upload speeds, it has failed to make a bold impact in the industrial space, where applications need lower latency, super-fast uploads, extra security, reliable performance, and lower power consumption, among other things.Now, you might be wondering when this new network technology will roll out and if I will have to get a new device to test it out. Check out the next section below for answers.

