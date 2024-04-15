Actress Diana Danielle expresses frustration over complaints about small amount of Eid money

PETALING JAYA: Pelakon, Diana Danielle meluahkan rasa kesal dengan perkongsian segelintir individu yang mengeluh kerana mendapat duit raya dalam jumlah sedikit.

“Sekarang ini orang tak faham ke duit raya itu bukan wajib tetapi satu bentuk bersedekah yang ikut keikhlasan dan kemampuan seseorang itu.

Diana Danielle Actress Frustration Eid Money Charity

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Local actress Diana Danielle attributes 15kg weight gain to housekeeper’s culinary skillsBANGKOK: Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's second son has said he wants to return to the kingdom permanently after living abroad for more than two decades, in an interview published on Thursday (March 21).

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

(Video) Diana Danielle Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours; Says She’s Happy About Gaining WeightAmerican-born Malaysian actress Diana Danielle has been busy lately, juggling her role as a mother and working on new projects. However, the actress has also

Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Indonesia to import 22,500 tonnes rice from Cambodia for Eid al-FitrJAKARTA: The Indonesian Government is planning to import 22,500 tonnes of rice from Cambodia to complement domestic stocks in meeting the needs ahead ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Kelantan Government Struggles to Meet Water Supply Demands During EidThe Kelantan government admits that it is unable to meet the demand for clean water in the state due to the sudden increase in usage following the return of migrants to celebrate Eid with their families. The government has dispatched tankers to affected areas in an effort to alleviate the situation.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Two houses destroyed in fire during fourth day of EidTwo village houses were destroyed in separate fires in Jerantut and Temerloh today. The first incident occurred at 6:26 am, involving a semi-permanent house near Kampung Damak. Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Pahang Public Relations Officer, Zulfadli Zakaria, said that the Jerantut Fire and Rescue Station received information about the incident at 6:26 am and arrived at the location about 25 minutes later. A total of 11 firefighters from Jerantut and Kuala Krau Fire and Rescue Stations, along with four volunteer firefighters from Kampung Damak, extinguished the fire.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Choosing the Right Patterns and Colors for Eid Open HouseSelecting the appropriate patterns and colors for matching outfits during Eid open house is crucial to ensure a great look for the whole family. Different body shapes require different patterns, such as structured lines for slim figures and smaller patterns for curvy bodies. Pastel or monochrome colors like cream, soft blue, and green are recommended for a coordinated and timeless style.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »