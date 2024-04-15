The Power of Mindfulness in Reducing Stress

MINDFULNESS can be defined as a moment-to-moment awareness of one’s experience without judgement, whereby it can direct your attention away from stress.

Being mindful involves paying attention to our thoughts, feelings, bodily sensations, and the surrounding environment without judgement. Daily Express Malaysia As we all know, people live stressful lives; anxiety and insomnia have become the norms of the modern world. The origin of mindfulness came as a practice from 2,600 years ago by the Buddhist and now has become a mainstream psychotherapy construct. Dear Daily Express reader,Ever since 1963, before the formation of Malaysia, The Daily Express has kept the public well-informed as well as helped shape Sabah & Labuan's development for 60 years.

Mindfulness Stress Reduction Well-Being Awareness Judgement

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ADATA’s new 850W Power Supply offers Over 80% Power Efficiency & a 120mm FDB FanLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Penang Island City Council committed to reducing adverse effects of climate changeThe Penang Island City Council (MBPP) is committed to reducing the adverse effects of climate change by adopting programmes that address its environmental and social dimensions in urban areas. MBPP mayor Datuk A. Rajendran said the Penang Nature Based Climate Adaptation Programme (PNBCAP) was approved by the World Bank Adaptation Fund in February 2022 at a total cost of US$10 million (RM47 million), and will be implemented together with the Penang Department of Irrigation and Drainage and Think City Sdn Bhd.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

‘SMJ Secretariat tasked with reducing Sabah's poverty rate’TUARAN: The Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Secretariat has been given the been given the responsibility to reduce the poverty rate, especially involving the hardcore poverty in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

ASUS Teases ROG Mjolnir Power StationASUS has teased the ROG Mjolnir, which looks like a portable power station, with more information being revealed during Computex.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Prosecution objects to Muhyiddin's application to challenge decision in power abuse caseKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 ― The prosecution objected to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's application seeking leave from the Court of Appeal to review the decision made by its...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Prosecution objects to Muhyiddin’s application to challenge decision in power abuse caseKUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution objected to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s application seeking leave from the Court of Appeal to review the decision made by...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »