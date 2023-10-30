Unsettled week ahead as Storm Ciarán expected to bring flooding and heavy rain

Met Éireann is forecasting a wet and rainy start to a washout of a week, with Storm Ciarán expected to track to the south of Ireland on Wednesday night and Thursday bringing possible flooding to areas.

Wednesday evening will be largely dry for a time with clearing skies before the storm hits overnight. The rain is expected to be heavy in Leinster and Munster with the likelihood of some flooding in these areas. There is also potential for some very strong gusts as Storm Ciarán announces its arrival.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Storm Ciarán track fairly good agreement on models but could easily still change so be interesting to watch. These storms develop rapidly so tricky to forecast. A wet few days ahead and 70mm possible in south over the next week.”Monday Mist and fog will gradually clear this Bank Holiday Monday to leave a day of bright spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged with the risk of thunder. headtopics.com

Tuesday A foggy start on Tuesday, Halloween, with some showers in Ulster. Mist and fog will gradually clear during the day with some sunny spells developing. Wednesday Persistent rain will clear north Ulster on Wednesday to leave a day of bright spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged and will be accompanied by a blustery southwesterly breeze. Becoming largely dry for a time towards evening with clearing skies.

Thursday A wet and windy start in the east and south on Thursday with outbreaks of rain and strong and gusty north or northwest winds. Across western and northern counties, it will be somewhat drier with just a few passing showers. headtopics.com

