Tyrone SFC final: Trillick win thriller as Errigal Ciaran dethroned

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Tyrone curse strikes again as Trillick down holders Errigal CiaranExtra-time brings a powerful performance from Trillick to take the title. Read more ⮕

Heartache, splits, and a club with rich traditions beyond their 33-year historyErrigal Ciaran stand on the threshold of doing a rare back-to-back in Tyrone, with Trillick standing in their way. Read more ⮕

The Only Way Is Errigal · The 42The latest Irish and international sports news from The 42 Read more ⮕

Cork SFC final: Hurley brothers star as Castlehaven beat Nemo RangersA tipsy finish to a sober match as the brothers kick points in stoppage time to get Castlehaven over the line Read more ⮕

Funeral of missionary Maud Kells to be held in TyroneThe funeral service of the former Presbyterian missionary Maud Kells will take place in Co Tyrone this afternoon. Read more ⮕

Derry SFC final: Glen make it three-in-a-row as they pull away in second halfCathal Mulholland’s goal kick-started things as the champions pulled away to win by nine Read more ⮕