Tyrone curse strikes again as Trillick down holders Errigal Ciaran

Declan Bogue Reports from Healy Park NOT SINCE 2005 has the Tyrone senior football championship been successfully defended, and it was no different here when Trillick St Macartan’s claimed their 9th title – moving one clear of Errigal Ciaran as they took their O’Neill Cup away from them.

After a goal late on in the first half from Ciaran Daly, Trillick were cruising at the start of the second half by six points. However, a change of tack by Errigal, as well as getting more out of Darragh Canavan and Peter Harte yielded a comeback with three points scored in extra time to bring it to extra time.

However, the effort taken to make up that gap was too much for them. By the end, Darragh Canavan and Peter Harte both went off injured and Ruairi Canavan received a late red card. Performances from Rory Brennan, Seanie O’Donnell, the 40-year-old Niall Donnelly and James Garrity inspired the Reds in a season when they had to do without the injured Matthew Donnelly. headtopics.com

