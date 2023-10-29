Storm Ciarán named by Met Office as weather experts monitor impact on Ireland

Storm Ciarán has officially been named by the Met Office this afternoon, as very strong winds and heavy rain are forecast to hit southern parts of the United Kingdom from Wednesday night into Thursday.

that has been tracking towards the south of Ireland and the UK but latest models suggest that Ireland should escape the worst of the weather. Reacting to the naming of Storm Ciarán by the UK Met Office, a spokesperson for Met Eireann said: "It will track to the south of Ireland on Wednesday into Thursday.

The third named storm of the season comes just weeks after Storm Babet battered parts of Ireland and flooding has been a regular occurrence since then in southern areas with Cork, in particular, suffering considerable damage. headtopics.com

France and the south of the UK are expected to face the worst of the wind brought by Storm Ciarán, though the wet conditions are expected to persist in many areas of Ireland. Alan O'Reilly, who runs the popular @CarlowWeather X account, has been monitoring the developments in the weather models in anticipation of the storm but he is confident that the winds will pass to the south of the country.

His most recent post on the storm on his social media reads: "Latest update on this potential storm shows the damaging winds well South of Ireland heading into France but still bringing us more rain Wednesday into Thursday." headtopics.com

