Sponsored Content: Bedeck your Christmas table with jewel colours and award-winning cheeses

Sponsored content is premium paid-for content produced by the Irish Times Content Studio on behalf of commercial clients. The Irish Times newsroom or other editorial departments are not involved in the production of sponsored content.

If you are hosting this Christmas bedeck the table with jewel colours, from shades of sapphire table linen to ruby and garnet-coloured fresh fruits, to show off your selection of SuperValu Signature Tastes award-winning cheesesThe key to a balanced cheese board is variety, says Diarmuid Cahill, cheese-buyer at SuperValu. “You want different textures and flavours through a mix of a hard, blue, soft, aged and speciality cheeses. SuperValu’s award-winning Signature Tastes Irish farmhouse and continental cheese range offers all these crowd-pleasing classics,” Cahill says. He recommends you start with the 24-month vintage Irish cheddar. “It is versatile and it invites people in,” Cahill explains, while the sweet, creamy texture of its Irish Farmhouse Cashel Blue cheese, a recent Blás gold award-winner, offers a contrasting sharpnes





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two new Mrs. Brown’s Boys Christmas specials are coming this ChristmasBBC has announced the highlights of its Christmas programme and taking centre stage yet again is Mrs. Brown’s Boys with a brand new Christmas special.

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

SuperValu's 'secret discount' to buy bag filled with groceries for just €4.99SuperValu has launched a new ‘secret discount’ where customers can buy a huge bag of food for just €4.99. The supermarket is selling ‘surprise bags’ filled with fresh products that are approaching their use-by date for a third of their price.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Influencers could now face repercussions for posting unmarked adsNew guidelines set out by the CCPC and ASAI call for influencers and content creators to mark sponsored content more clearly so that consumers can make informed choices

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Calls for Action Against Extremist Online ContentJacinda Ardern highlights the importance of combating extremist content on the internet and discusses the Christchurch Call, a charter aimed at addressing this issue. Over 50 countries and tech companies have signed up to the agreement.

Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »

Kids can encounter harmful mental health content on TikTok after just 20 minutesTwo reports from Amnesty International are now warning the app can lead teens down a 'rabbit hole' of self-harm

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

TikTok Users Seeing Harmful Mental Health Content Within MinutesIt can take just 20 minutes for a child to encounter harmful mental health content through TikTok.Two new reports from Amnesty International are warning the ...

Source: TodayFM - 🏆 26. / 51 Read more »