Dublin Streets Cleaned Up After Violent Protests

The violence that gripped the streets of Dublin on Thursday painted the city in the worst possible light. But as the sun rose over O'Connell St at dawn this morning, it bathed the city-centre in a very different, more positive glow.

It revealed an army of workers, luminescent in high-viz, cleaning up the streets, loading the charred carcasses of burned-out busses onto the back of low loaders, figuring out how to move a smoldering Luas carriage stranded mid-street and repairing roads and overhead Luas power lines. Gardaí stood at every intersection, diverting traffic and keeping a watchful eye on passers-by, amid a nervous atmosphere. Outside the Asics store, whose windows and front door had been smashed in and the contents looted, Larry Teeling from Crystal Glazing and his colleagues were busy removing shards of shattered glass from the frames. "We’ve been out since 3am this morning, boarding up the windows," he said. "This here seems to be the worst hit. We’ve Cassidy Travel to do, Circle K in Dame Street, Tesco in Talbot St, each one of them has been hit so badly





