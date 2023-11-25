Six-year-old girl discharged from hospital after Dublin stabbing attack

A girl, aged six, has been discharged from hospital and released back 'to the care of her family' after being injured in Thursday’s stabbing attack on schoolchildren in Dublin 1. This comes after a boy, aged five, was also released from CHI Crumlin hospital yesterday after receiving less serious injuries in the incident that happened at lunchtime near Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square.
Meanwhile, the third child injured in the same attack - a five-year-old girl - remains in a 'critical condition' in CHI Temple Street on Saturday. A woman in her thirties, a crèche worker who was previously in a 'critical condition' in The Mater Hospital, has since stabilised and her condition is now described as 'serious but stable'. The fifth person rushed to hospital after the attack, a man in his forties, is also in a 'serious but stable condition'. A garda spokesperson told the Irish Mirror in an update on Saturday afternoon: 'The girl, aged 5, remains in a critical condition in CHI Temple Street.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »