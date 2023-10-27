Two men shot dead overnight in Dublin

The first occurred at approximately 9:35pm and the second a few hours afterwards. Both men were in their 30’s., the first man, originally from Co Tyrone but living in Dublin City, was fatally injured in the attack at the Sunset House Pub in Ballybough.

Just a few hours later, before midnight, the second victim was shot in the Kilcronan area of Clondalkin, west Dublin.

