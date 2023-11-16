Young Dublin girl who took her own life was bullied about her weight, inquest hears

A young Dublin girl who took her own life was being bullied by other children in her school about her weight, an inquest has heard. The family of Sophia Gray has called for greater efforts to be made to tackle the problem of cyberbullying given the background to how she ended her life two years ago. Sophia (13) was discovered with a ligature around her neck in the bedroom of her home at Wellview Terrace, Mulhuddart, Co Dublin on May 6, 2021.

Her mother, Charlene Gray, who was pregnant with twins at the time of her daughter’s death, provided a harrowing statement to a sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court about how she discovered Sophia’s body after becoming alarmed when she was not getting up to go to school. Crying uncontrollably as she answered questions from coroner Clare Keane, she recounted how her daughter started becoming concerned about her weight around the time of her confirmation about a year before her death

