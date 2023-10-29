Influencers could now face repercussions for posting unmarked ads

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) have today shared new guidelines concerning the labelling of ADs or sponsored content on social media by Irish influencers.

The guidelines lay out new ground rules which address paid promotion, items ‘gifted’ by brands or PR agencies, and the advertising of own-brand products and services. Guidelines were developed following research which included experiments with eye-tracking technology and a survey of 500 social media users. A number of influencers were also asked to review the new guidance and provide feedback to the CCPC.Kevin O’Brien, Member of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, said: “Our research found that consumers consistently overestimated their ability to identify influencer advertising.

"It is in everybody’s interest for influencers to be honest with their audience and transparent about their advertising. CCPC research found that many consumers felt misled after purchasing an item on the advice of an influencer, and that levels of trust in influencers generally are very low. Clear labelling benefits everyone. headtopics.com

"It is an offence to mislead a consumer, and influencers who fail to comply with Ireland’s consumer protection legislation may be subject to enforcement action up to and including prosecution.” The new guidelines outline the importance of clearly using the hashtags in a clear manner so that the viewer of the video may clearly decipher that it is an advert.

Posts about an influencers own brands must also be labelled as advertising, in order for consumers to avoid any confusion. Orla Twomey, Chief Executive at the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland, said: “Consumers shouldn’t have to question if and when they are being advertised to – it should be instantly clear. headtopics.com