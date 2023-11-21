Former New Zealand Prime Minister Calls for Action Against Extremist Online Content

Jacinda Ardern, the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, has emphasized the need for stronger measures against extremist content on the internet. Following a terrorist attack in 2019, Ardern's government implemented stricter gun controls and proposed tighter regulations for social media. Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron launched the Christchurch Call, a charter that aims to address the issue of terrorist and violent extremist content online.

Over 50 countries, including Ireland, and tech companies like Meta have signed up to the agreement





