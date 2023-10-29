Murray Kinsella Reports from Paris SIYA KOLISI SKIPPED into the press conference room, singing as he cradled the Webb Ellis Cup in his arms.

Having played a key role with his 63-minute shift in the World Cup final win over New Zealand, Kolisi’s next job was to try and summarise what it all means to South Africa. It seems to be typical of Kolisi – thinking of others. He is now arguably the greatest World Cup captain in history having joined Richie McCaw in lifting the trophy for the second time last night. But the 32-year-old was only interested in highlighting what the trophy means to the people of South Africa.

“Where I come from, I couldn’t dream I could be here today. We come from different walks of life. I had my own goals and ambitions. I want to look after my family, I want to give back to my community. What brings us together is our country. headtopics.com

And last night, they had to cling on as the 14-man All Blacks found momentum in the second half. Despite losing their only real hooker to injury just three minutes into the game, the Boks found a way to get across the line on another one-point margin.

“Coach Rassie said great things are never achieved in ideal conditions, and this wasn’t ideal conditions for us as a group,” said Kolisi. “The motivation was everything from home and our families. The coaches created an environment for us where we can be with our families no matter where we are, it feels like we are home. There are 15 or 20 kids running round the hotel. It’s one of the greatest things they could have done for us. headtopics.com

“For me not to give my 100% on the field would be cheating all those people and that’s what the coaches always remind us of. The motivations for us, we don’t have to look far.”Kolisi paid glowing tribute to the Springboks’ coaching staff, including main man Erasmus, Irish assistant coach Felix Jones, and also head coach Jacques Nienaber, who will now leave for Leinster.

Joe Schmidt vs Rassie Erasmus: the power behind the thronesRugby World Cup final sees matchup of two coaches with deep links to Irish rugby Read more ⮕

Springboks cling on against 14-man All Blacks to go back-to-backKiwi skipper Sam Cane was sent off in the first half and his men came up just short. Read more ⮕

All Blacks 11-12 South Africa recap and result as Springboks retain World CupSouth Africa has retained the Rugby World Cup. Read more ⮕

South Africa reach the summit again after bold, brave run to World Cup historyThe Springboks dug deep to make history on another enthralling night in Paris. Read more ⮕

Poll: Who do you think will win tonight's Rugby World Cup final?The Springboks and All Blacks face off in Paris. Read more ⮕

Felix Jones on time with South Africa and targeting a second World CupThe Springboks coaching box is 'loud', 'vibrant', and 'intense' says Jones ahead of another World Cup final. It's Springboks vs All Blacks on Saturday. Read more ⮕