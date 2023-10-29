One of our favourite Christmas movies is showing on television tonight

With just days to go until Santa arrives, we’re knee deep in wrapping presents, mugs of mulled wine and cheesy festive films.So it’s time to grab the Roses and settle in – because the ultimate Christmas rom-com is on television tonight.follows Los Angeles native Amanda (Cameron Diaz) and English rose Iris (Kate Winslet), both of who are their absolute wits end with their day-to-day lives.

After Amanda finds out her boyfriend has been cheating on her and Iris discovers her unrequited love is engaged to another woman, they decide to switch things up for the holiday season. The pair end of swapping houses via the internet, spending their Christmas holidays away from home, so that they can try and get over their breakups.

While they’re abroad, they end up each meeting a lovely man – played by Jude Law and Jack Black – but realise that their impending trips home may cause some problems for the relationships. Despite plenty of drama and surprises from former flames, a bit of Christmas magic gets to work on the pair – and the rest is rom-com history. headtopics.com

