Premature baby penguin saved by zookeepers when mother accidentally stepped on egg

The penguin chick was rescued by London Zoo keepers after nearly being crushed. She was placed in incubation with a cuddly toy and a heat lamp.have said that Rainbow was “touch and go” when she was born that she has steadily been putting on weight since and is doing well.“We knew we had to get her safely out of the shell and into an incubator to give her a fighting chance.

“We were overjoyed when she started begging for food by opening her mouth wide and making tiny squawks. It was the first sign that she might just make it.” Hyde said that Rainbow spent three weeks “cosying up to a cuddly toy penguin” under a heat lamp while eating a special “penguin milkshake” made of blended fish, vitamins and minerals.

“Rainbow’s bodyweight has steadily increased by around 20 per cent every day, so she’s growing extremely quickly,” she said. “She’s always eager for her next meal and makes sure we know it’s feeding time – she may be only weeks old but she’s definitely perfected her squawk already.”Hyde said that even if the chick survives, this sometimes leads to the parent rejecting the child. headtopics.com

Luckily, Rainbow will make her entrance into the zoo’s “penguin nursery” once she is big enough. She will then learn to swim with other baby penguins before entering the penguin enclosure and pool.

