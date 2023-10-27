In October 2015 he was forced to retire and end his playing career prematurely due to a neck injury.In an unlikely turn of events, Felix Jones received a phone call many could only ever dream of; the opportunity to help coach the Springboks.He went on to help South Africa to a third World Cup title in Japan in November 2019, beating England in the final in Yokohama.about Japan and that life-changing phone call from head coach Rassie Erasmus.

Standing in there way is an All Blacks team who hadn't really announced themselves at this tournament until beating Ireland in the quarter-finals.The two face off at the Stade de France on Saturday. Defending champions South Africa looking to go back-to-back. New Zealand looking to make it three World Cup titles in the last four tournaments.

"Trying to figure out what is actually going to make the team operate better. I'd say it is more organic the way things have done and you're always trying to improve things." "There are certain parts that have definitely changed my view. I think before, and I think it's shared by people who have had a similar rugby upbringing in terms of where and how, collision winning is a skill. I think it can be considered as it's just people hitting things but there is a huge amount that goes into winning a collision." headtopics.com

Despite enjoying huge success at the Springboks camp, Felix Jones is set to join the England set-up after the World Cup. "I'm an assistant coach so between myself, Richard (Wigglesworth) and Steve (Borthwick) that will all get sorted out. I'd rather not go into that with a big game at the weekend."

Depending on how things go in Paris this weekend, Steve Borthwick could be welcoming a man with two World Cup final victories plus a series victory over the British & Irish Lions in 2021 on his CV.Lawrence Dallaglio comments on referee blow up as Matt Williams trolls SpringboksJohnny Sexton linked with swift return to Ireland as Mike Catt set to depart headtopics.com

JOEdotie »

