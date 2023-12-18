Owners of Barne Estate in Co Tipperary seek damages from billionaire John Magnier

The owners of Barne Estate in Co Tipperary are seeking damages for alleged slander of title and loss of the use of €22 million against billionaire John Magnier and his family. The estate, Richard Thomson Moore, and two other companies that own the shares in Barne, have filed a detailed defence and counterclaim to the action brought by Mr Magnier, his son John Paul and daughter Kate Wachman.

The Magniers allege the defendants intend to repudiate an agreement to sell their 751 residential tillage farm in Clonmel to Mr Magnier for €15 million





