Man attempts to murder mother by setting fire to their home

A 23-year-old man tried to murder his mother by deliberately setting fire to their home before locking her in and throwing away her keys, a sentencing hearing has been told. The Central Criminal Court today heard that Fiona Konopka saw "a lifetime of work destroyed" when over €60,000 damage was caused in the fire started by her son Camden Konopka, who told gardaí he consumed opium on the day before he took antidepressant tablets and drank wine as he was feeling suicidal.

Konopka, with an address at Castleview Court, Delvin, Co Meath, entered guilty pleas to attempting to murder Fiona Konopka at Coille Dios, Athboy on September 19, 2019, and causing criminal damage with the intention of endangering life on the same date. He has a history of mental illnes





