Well-known faces attend opening night of Sammy, Buffy and the Beanstalk pantomime

Well-known faces stepped out for the opening night of Alan Hughes' and Karl Broderick's 25th anniversary pantomime at the National Stadium, Sammy, Buffy and the Beanstalk. Fiona O'Carroll was all smiles as she enjoyed a fun and festive night out with sons Felix, Eli, Isaac and Dexter. The Mrs Brown's Boys' actress attended the opening night of Alan Hughes' and Karl Broderick's panto Sammy, Buffy and the Beanstalk.

Fiona was joined by her sons, whom she shares with ex-husband and TV co-star Martin Delany, on the night and the family were all smiles for the camera. Other well-known faces who attended the fun-filled show included former Six O'Clock Show host Karen Koster and her daughter Eve, while Glenda Gilson and husband Rob brought their sons Bobby and Danny along





RSVPMagazine » / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fiona Everard wins first senior cross-country titleThe 25-year-old from Bandon won her first senior cross-country title on Sunday, less than 12 months after winning the novice title

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Famous Faces Attend Opening Night of Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryA number of famous faces attended the opening night of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre. Celebrities such as Jennifer Zamparelli, Kathryn Thomas, Marty Whelan, Ray Darcy, Suzanne Kane, Erica Cody, Alesia Weir, Sonya Lennon, Marty Miller, and Dee Woods were spotted at the event. The musical tells the story of Charlie Bucket and Willy Wonka.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Festive and Funny Tales with Thalia Heffernan, Katja Mia, Killian Sundermann and MoreIn this year’s fashion shoot, some well-known faces including friends, family members and couples share their most cherished memories, and long-standing traditions.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Investigation opened into terrorist plot after stabbing in ParisFrench prosecutors have opened an investigation into a "terrorist plot" after a man known to the authorities, and known for having psychiatric disorders, stabbed a tourist to death and wounded two other people in central Paris yesterday before being arrested.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Argentina's President-Elect Faces Daunting ChallengesArgentina's president-elect Javier Milei inherits a country crippled by inflation and short on cash, creditors, and international sympathy. He promises to tackle the deep and complex problems but faces a rocky ride with high inflation and poverty levels.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Vikki Wall faces challenges in transitioning to Sevens rugbyVikki Wall, a former All-Ireland senior championship winner in ladies football, discusses the challenges she has faced in switching to Sevens rugby and her focus on establishing herself in the Sevens set-up.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »