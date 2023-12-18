Well-known faces attend opening night of Sammy, Buffy and the Beanstalk pantomime

Well-known faces stepped out for the opening night of Alan Hughes' and Karl Broderick's 25th anniversary pantomime at the National Stadium, Sammy, Buffy and the Beanstalk. Fiona O'Carroll was all smiles as she enjoyed a fun and festive night out with sons Felix, Eli, Isaac and Dexter. The Mrs Brown's Boys' actress attended the opening night of Alan Hughes' and Karl Broderick's panto Sammy, Buffy and the Beanstalk.
Fiona was joined by her sons, whom she shares with ex-husband and TV co-star Martin Delany, on the night and the family were all smiles for the camera. Other well-known faces who attended the fun-filled show included former Six O'Clock Show host Karen Koster and her daughter Eve, while Glenda Gilson and husband Rob brought their sons Bobby and Danny along
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Investigation opened into terrorist plot after stabbing in ParisFrench prosecutors have opened an investigation into a "terrorist plot" after a man known to the authorities, and known for having psychiatric disorders, stabbed a tourist to death and wounded two other people in central Paris yesterday before being arrested.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Argentina's President-Elect Faces Daunting ChallengesArgentina's president-elect Javier Milei inherits a country crippled by inflation and short on cash, creditors, and international sympathy. He promises to tackle the deep and complex problems but faces a rocky ride with high inflation and poverty levels.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »