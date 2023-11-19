John Conlon: From Forward to Defender

In over 50 years only four hurlers have claimed All Stars in both defence and attack – the veteran Banner talisman is now one of them. John Conlon: an outstanding forward for Clare for most of his career and an All-Star forward in 2018, the Clonlara man has now won a second All Star at centre back having switched to a defensive berth in recent years. After the 2020 championship, Brian Lohan’s first as Clare manager, every player met the management for an individual debrief.

Just before John Conlon’s meeting ended one of the Clare selectors asked him if he could play anywhere else on the field. The question seemed to him like a floating afterthought; Conlon was turning 32, heading into his 13th season on the panel, a pillar of the Clare attack, Lohan’s first captain, an All Star full forward. Nothing important was hidden. For full disclosure Conlon told them that he had done a stint at centre back for his club Clonlara once, and another tour of duty at centrefield, but not for long





🏆90. IrishTimesSport » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE42_İE: 'Faster and fitter than we've ever seen him' - Conlon and Clonlara seek to end droughtClonlara take on Crusheen as they bid for a first Clare SHC title since 2008.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

RTENEWS: £20,000 reward offered for info on murder of ConlonA £20,000 reward has been offered for information on the 'cold-blooded murder' of a man who was abducted and shot in Co Armagh almost 20 years ago.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

THE42_İE: 'It’s something I will cherish' - John Conlon on his 15-year wait for another Clare titleAssistance from Performance Psychologist Nollaig Brophy was embraced by the squad as they bridged the generational gap.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

HERDOTİE: Jeremy Vine calls for unnamed BBC presenter to come forwardJeremy Vine has called for the unnamed presenter at the centre of the BBC scandal to come forward publically for the sake of his colleagues.

Source: Herdotie | Read more »

HERDOTİE: Morgan Freeman responds after women come forward with sexual harassment claimsEight women accused the actor of inappropriate behaviour and harassment on Thursday.

Source: Herdotie | Read more »

HERDOTİE: An extra from THAT Kendall Jenner Pepsi commercial has come forwardThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more »