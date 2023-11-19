John Carney's 'Flora and Son' Uses Music as Redemption

Once again John Carney uses music as redemption, and though this gossamer romance is lacking in big moments, it does have a sizeable heart. No doubt someone, somewhere is complaining that John Carney – too long away from the big screen – keeps making variations on the same film. It is 16 years since Once began its journey to the Academy Awards. Begin Again in 2013 and Sing Street in 2016 also played with song as a redemptive force.

To be fair, the Irish director has, just as Stanley Donen or Jacques Demy managed before, shaped his own genus within the wider musical phylum. The films have grit. But they are at home to sentimental release. Flora and Son is the least-expansive Carney feature since Once. If we must compare it to a Joni Mitchell song – and the film gives us little other option – it is closer to Big Yellow Taxi than to one of those epic jazz things she struggled with in the later 1970s. Eve Hewson brings bad news about time by playing (just about) mathematically plausible working-class mother to tearaway teenage son Max (Orén Kinlan, son of busy actor Laurence





