Max Verstappen wins inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix

After a troubling week for Formula One, days of fear and loathing in Las Vegas, the sport finally delivered on the streets of the city to such effect that what was a grand gamble genuinely paid off. The house always wins here, so of course Max Verstappen took the flag for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, but he had to fight hard to do it which meant the racing matched the show and made for the spectacle F1 craved. It was outstanding.

Verstappen had to come back from both a penalty and an on-track clash with George Russell to take victory. In doing so, the world champion vied thrillingly with Ferrari’s second-placed Charles Leclerc and his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Pérez, who was third. The build-up to this meeting, the anticipation, the hype has been relentless. For F1, who have spent what is understood to be $700 million (€645 million) to put on the event – acting for the first time as both promoter and organiser – this was their showcase, their Super Bowl, a step up in selling the sport to the US, the market it wants to break more than any othe





